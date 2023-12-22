Huge spike in syphilis seen, Northern Health says

Photo: Northern Health

Syphilis is on the rise in Northern B.C.

"We are seeing cases of syphilis in both men and women, and all sexual orientations, in the North," wrote Northern Health in a social media post.

From 2021 to 2022, syphilis cases in north-central B.C. increased by five times, from 8.6 to 43.5 cases per 100,000, the health authority added.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. It can be transmitted through vaginal, anal or oral sex.

If left untreated, it can cause serious health problems.

Cases are on the rise across the country, according to Health Canada.

More information on sexual health can be found on Smart Sex Resource, a service provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and has information on STI testing locations for residents.