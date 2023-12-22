Dump truck and SUV collide in fatal Surrey crash

Photo: Surrey RCMP

Police are investigating after an early morning collision in Surrey left one person dead Thursday.

A dump truck and SUV collided at 6:36 a.m. near the 12200 block of 80th Avenue in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood.

Const. Parmbir Kahlon says one person was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are not releasing any details about the individuals at this time. It is also unclear what led to the collision or if the other people in the crash are injured.

"The investigation is in the early stages and investigators are working to identify all factors that led to this fatality,” says Kahlon.

Investigators need to process the scene, which will cause delays for drivers as 80 Avenue is expected to be closed to westbound traffic from 124th Street to 120A Street.

Anyone who has dash camera footage in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-207460.