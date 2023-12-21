Creston RCMP resolve six-hour standoff, seize drugs, weapons

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A 50-year-old Creston man was arrested following a six-hour police standoff Wednesday.

About 11 a.m., Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Containment Team served multiple search warrants in the Creston area.

Of note and visible to the public was the execution of a search warrant near the Highway 3 and Highway 3A junction, where a drug trafficking suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, says Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

The man, who is known to police and has a history of violence and weapons offences, refused to exit or surrender to officers.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in, and after a standoff lasting nearly six hours, the man surrendered and was brought into custody unharmed.

“This was a situation where patience, the use of de-escalation techniques and intervention equipment, succeeded in bringing the matter to a conclusion without harm being caused to any person,” said Buliziuk.

Simultaneous to that incident, a traffic stop was also related to the trafficking of controlled substances.

Two Creston women, aged 47 and 30, were arrested. Their vehicle was seized and was subject to an additional search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Quantities of various drugs, including opioids, as well as weapons were seized during the warrants.

“We recognize that there are many vulnerable people in our society that are targeted by drug traffickers, specifically with opioids. It is a priority for us to target those opioid traffickers through our enforcement initiatives and to limit the availability of illicit street level drugs in our communities,” said Buliziuk.