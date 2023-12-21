Mail theft, fraud ring allegedly based in Richmond

Photo: Glacier Media

A joint operation between Richmond RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) targeting mail theft and fraud resulted in a sting on a home on No. 5 Road in Richmond last week.

RCMP and VPD executed a search warrant last Thursday at a home on the 4000 block of No. 5 Road where a group was allegedly committing “multi-jurisdictional mail thefts and frauds.”

Police seized an “extensive amount of evidence” from the house including a Nissan Pathfinder they allege was used in these offences.

As the majority of the offences were taking place in Vancouver and Richmond, the joint operation was created. The offences, however, were also taking place in other cities across the Lower Mainland.

Criminal operations such as this do not stop at a city’s border, explained Insp. Michael Cohee, officer-in-charge of the Richmond RCMP’s Investigative Services and Community Engagement.

“We often see multi-jurisdictional offences being committed, which is why police agencies across the Lower Mainland work collaboratively to identify and arrest criminal operations targeting our communities,” Cohee added.

“Mail and identity theft has a significant impact throughout our region,” said Insp. Randy Fincham of the VPD’s General Investigation Section. “By following steps to ensure your mail gets into the right hands, you can reduce the chances that thieves can profit from these crimes."

This investigation remains active and on-going. Charges are pending.

Take steps to combat mail and identify theft

Richmond RCMP and Vancouver Police recommend the public take steps to protect themselves from mail theft and identify fraud.

Check your mailbox on a daily basis;

Get to know your mail carrier’s usual delivery time;

Where feasible, receive bills or bank statements electronically;

Request credit cards or bank cards be delivered to your local bank instead of your home;

If you will be away, have someone else pick up your mail;

If you’re expecting a package, choose a shipping option that requires you to sign for your delivery.

For more tips on how to protect yourself against mail theft and identity theft, go to the BC RCMP website.

Richmond RCMP and Vancouver Police encourage anyone who has been a victim of mail theft to contact their police of jurisdiction.