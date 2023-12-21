Vancouver police warn of 'potentially violent person' living in city

Photo: VPD

The Vancouver Police Department has issued a warning concerning a woman who they say may be a risk to public safety.

The woman is Kayla Kelly. The 29-year-old is currently awaiting trial for four charges (two for assault, one for assaulting a police officer, and one for assaulting a police officer with a weapon).

“Kelly’s behaviour has been escalating and she’s the suspect in multiple recent violent incidents,” says Const. Jason Doucette in a press release. “Despite the efforts of the VPD and our partner agencies, she remains in the community and her unpredictable behavior puts the public at risk.”

While she is living in Vancouver, there are several court-imposed conditions. She is not allowed to be on the 100 block of East Pender (or the neighbouring lanes), to possess any weapons (including knives unless she's eating), or to possess any unpackaged needles or syringes outside of her home or a safe injection site.

Anyone who sees Kelly breaking any of these conditions is asked to call 911.

Kelly is described as five feet five inches tall and weighs 148 pounds. She has a slim build, long blonde hair, and blue eyes, according to the VPD.