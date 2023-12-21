Man carrying vintage rifle triggers city-wide police response in Vancouver

Photo: Vancouver Police Department A police officer holds the rifle that a staff member brought to the school.

A man brought a vintage rifle to a B.C. school forcing everyone inside to go into lockdown.

Vancouver police were notified by a teacher who called 911 just after 8 a.m. on Thursday after seeing a man carrying a rifle into Lord Byng Secondary.

Const. Jason Doucette says officers from across the city quickly responded to the school.

"We immediately dispatched an emergency response to the school and began searching for a suspect and to determine if anyone was injured," says Doucette.

VPD officers locked down the school, with mostly just staff inside as the students had not yet arrived for class.

"Working closely with school staff, we were able to locate a staff member who had carried a vintage rifle into the school, for a presentation,” says Doucette.

The staff member confirmed they had a vintage rifle.

After investigating, officers do not "believe the staff member had any criminal intent.”

An image taken at the school shows an officer in tactical clothing holding the rifle.

"Today's incident put our training into action," says Doucette, adding officers will work to ensure this type of incident can be avoided in the future. "Resources were quickly in place and our team was able to resolve the issue."