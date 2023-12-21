Castlegar RCMP give gifts, food to local family

Photo: Castlegar RCMP Members of the Castlegar RCMP detachment collected gifts, food and gift cards to give to a family in need this holiday season.

Castlegar RCMP teamed up with sponsors in the community to add some extra cheer to the holiday season for one family this year.

Nearly two dozen members of the detachment, including officers and civilian employees gathered presents, gift cards and food, lead by A/Cpl. Kyle Plotnikoff, his wife and their young son. They’ve been leading the initiative for the past nine years.

“From the reaction of the parent(s) when dropping off the gifts, we can only imagine how happy their children will be,” he said.

Prior to the holiday season, the chosen family was contacted by the Castlegar RCMP to find out what they needed most this holiday season. The gift cards will help ensure the sponsor family can purchase the trimmings needed for a holiday supper. Additional sponsors in the community also contributed free passes for local entertainment and recreational activities.

This year, the Castlegar detachment sponsored a family of four, with children 11 years of age and under.