Cow on highway thought to be cause of multi-vehicle crash near Chemainus

Photo: Glacier Media

A cow wandering along the Island Highway near Chemainus on Tuesday was killed after being struck by a vehicle, likely leading to the multi-vehicle collision that followed, the Island District RCMP says.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a report of a loose cow in the Hidden Hills area about 6 p.m. and arrived to find several vehicles involved in a chain-reaction crash, said Island District RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

He said it appears a vehicle struck and killed the cow. Another vehicle tried to avoid the first, and several more coming from behind also made contact.

There were no serious injuries.

Another report of a cow on the highway was made a few hours earlier, but it is not clear whether it was the same animal, Bérubé said.