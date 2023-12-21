First mall-based Hudson’s Bay store closes after 50+ years at Lougheed mall in Burnaby

Photo: Glacier Media

The Hudson’s Bay at Lougheed mall in Burnaby is now permanently closed.

The department store, which shaped the development of Burnaby’s Lougheed Town Centre more than 50 years ago, has been undergoing a massive closing sale over the last six months.

It was announced earlier this year that the store would close.

“HBC continually looks at opportunities to optimize its real estate portfolio. After careful consideration, Hudson’s Bay has made the decision to close its Lougheed location,” said Tiffany Bourré, a spokesperson for the Bay, in August.

Signage for the store, which opened alongside the mall in 1969, was taken down last week.

Shape Properties Corp., the current owner and developer of the City of Lougheed, said plans are underway for the 125,400 sq. ft. space.

“The previous Bay space will be incorporated into the City of Lougheed’s future phases,” said Tamara Tasaka, Shape's vice-president of corporate marketing.

Tasaka said details would be announced in the future.

The Lougheed shop was the Bay’s first location in a shopping centre when it opened in August 1969 – and it was an impressive boutique.

The design and décor cost $1 million (almost $8 million in today’s dollars), and the store opened with 200 employees, according to the Vancouver Sun on Sept. 23, 1969.

