Those who fake credentials show disrespect for health-care workers: Dix

Photo: . Charrybelle Talaue. Anyone who recognizes Talaue or any of her aliases, or believes they have information that could be useful to investigators, is asked to contact Central Saanich police. VIA CENTRAL SAANICH POLICE

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the small number of people who fake credentials to work in health care are showing disrespect for the professionals who helped get the province through the pandemic.

“I can’t think of anything more disrespectful than people trying to disrespect all of that,” he said. “It’s obviously despicable.”

Dix was responding Wednesday to questions about Charrybelle Talaue, 34, who has been charged with offences including fraudulent personation and forgery after allegedly applying for a nursing job using forged documents.

Central Saanich Police said they were contacted by Island Health staff in early October after Talaue was alleged to have applied for a nursing position using suspicious documents. She was not registered with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives as a nurse in B.C.

Talue never worked for Island Health, the Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Police believe Talaue has worked in other health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta under a variety of aliases, including Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, Charie Talaue, Yves Anglehart, Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart and Charie Talaue.

Dix said robust credential screening and regulations are in place, but sometimes people test those systems.

“It’s not always perfect …. but we are very committed to ensuring our patients are safe and our health-care workers, their professionalism, their courage, their dedication is respected and that their education and the enormous training they have to do to come here is also respected.”

The health minister said it’s not just the health authorities checking credentials but professional colleges, which are doing an “exceptional job” in regulating health-care professions and making sure the quality of care is high.

Dix said he couldn’t speak specifically to the Talaue case, which is being dealt with by the police and potentially by the courts.

Talaue is facing three counts, including fraudulently personating Yves Anglehart at or near Sidney, and committing forgery at or near Sidney by making false documents such as a marriage certificate, Alberta personal-health card, certificate of Canadian citizenship and affidavit of name change with the intent of using them or acting upon them as genuine.

She is also charged with being at large despite an undertaking being issued.

Police said further charges are possible.

Anyone who recognizes Talaue or any of the aliases, or believes they have information that could be useful to investigators, is asked to contact Central Saanich police via email at [email protected].

[email protected]