Police trying to identify woman struck by vehicle

It’s been more than two days since a woman was struck by a vehicle and police in Langley still don’t know who she is.

Langley RCMP is hoping the public can help identify the woman, who is fighting for her life.

The woman was struck shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the corner of 268 Street and 26A Avenue. Investigators determined that a white Dodge pickup travelling south on 268 Street approaching 26A Avenue hit the woman as it turned left to head east on 26A Avenue.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped immediately and provided first aid until first responders arrived. The woman was taken to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious, life threatening injuries.

“The victim remains in critical condition and is therefore unable to identify themselves,” said Corporal Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. “Investigators are hoping the public may be able to help identify her which would also connect us with her family.”

The woman is described as of Asian or Filipino descent, in her early 70s, about five feet tall and 110 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket, black shoes with white soles, carrying a black umbrella and pulling a foldable fabric shopping cart.

Anyone who maybe able to identify the woman is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.



