Starving dog recovering, North Cariboo SPCA says

Photo: SPCA Luffy at the North Cariboo animal centre.

The North Cariboo SPCA says Luffy, a two-year-old pit bull terrier was surrendered to the BC SPCA after an animal protection officer found him confined to a crate in a dark basement with no visible food or water.

"He was extremely emaciated," they wrote in a news release, noting the officer was responding to a complaint about the dog's living conditions.

In the release, Kristen Sumner, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre, further noted that Luffy was in their emergency clinic for four days on IV fluids and carefully given food via food paste in a syringe, in addition to being treated for internal parasites.

“When Luffy came into the animal centre, we immediately brought him to an emergency vet,” said Sumner. “Luffy was so extremely starved, he could only be given food or water under a veterinarian’s care because of the risk to his brain and other organs.”

She added that Luffy has started regaining weight, but a refeeding plan is in place at the animal centre under veterinary supervision.

“Due to the scarcity of food in the home where he was living, we are also working with him on his resource guarding and to build his trust and confidence that there will always be food for him," added Sumner.

Despite his poor treatment, Luffy remains a gentle giant who loves people, adds the release, with the dog loving walks while bundling up in a coat to shelter him from the cold.

“He shows so much desire to learn and is beyond food motivated. We have been keeping his routine very consistent and he is finally relaxed enough to enjoy his comfy big bed instead of constantly worrying about getting another meal," Sumner said.

Luffy will be available for adoption once he full recovers and is neutered. The case is under investigation and the BC SPCA will be recommending charges, they added.