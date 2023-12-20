Wanted man might be using a large electric scooter: Victoria police

Photo: VICTORIA POLICE Andre Brunet, 37, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the downtown core, police said.

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted Canada-wide after his day parole was suspended when he failed to return to his halfway house.

Andre Brunet, 37, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the downtown core.

He was on day parole for a breaking-and-entering conviction.

Brunet is five-foot-seven with a large build, face tattoos and short black hair. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black puffy jacket with fur around the collar, and might be using a large electric scooter.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts can also call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).