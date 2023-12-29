Protesters took aim at BC's SOGI education tools this past year

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for the education story of the year, we look at the opposition to B.C.'s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity resources in schools.

Although it was first implemented in B.C. schools more than six years ago, Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity educational materials became a hot topic across the province this year.

First introduced in 2016 by the BC Liberal Party – now BC United – SOGI 123 includes a number of tools and lesson plans that teachers can use to ensure people of all sexual and gender orientations are included and supported in the school setting.

"Teachers and schools choosing to address SOGI in the curriculum is not about students developing a particular set of beliefs around sexual orientation and gender identity,” Vernon teacher and SOGI lead Robyn Ladner told Castanet back in September.

“It is about building understanding of the diverse society that we live in and learning to treat each other with dignity and respect.”

But this past year, protests against SOGI flared up across the country, including in the Thompson-Okanagan region, with opponents claiming the educational tools push the sexualization of minors.

The opposition hit a flashpoint on Sept. 20, when Canada-wide protests were held, including in Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Counter protesters also showed up, and those on both sides of the issues spent the sunny Friday morning arguing with each other.

Following the Sept. 20 protest in Kelowna's Stuart Park, a counter protest was held a month later in the same location.

“I do think that we, by far, are more representative of the people of Kelowna than the people who came out on Sept. 20,” Claire House, co-chair of the Kelowna Pride Society, told the crowd at the rally.

“But what I also think is that safety and inclusion are not a given. These are things we need to keep fighting for, they're things we need to keep raising awareness for, they're things we need to keep educating for, and they're things we need to work together on and we need to keep lifting one another up.”

The tit-for-that protests continued a week later, when the “Family Celebration and SOGI Opposition Rally” was organized by local anti-COVID protest leader and recently convicted David Lindsay. That protest was largely drowned out by a large group of counter protesters who waved rainbow flags while chanting and singing.

While the event was billed as a “family celebration,” Lindsay took aim at the gay community while speaking to the crowd.

“It's a pretty sad day when you get queers coming out,” Lindsay said. “You know, every society that has let the queers take over has self destructed from within. And if it continues, Canada will self destruct.”

While SOGI is supported by both the ruling BC NDP party and the BC United, the BC Conservative Party appears to be against the educational resources. In October, BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad used his first question in the Legislature to call SOGI “an assault on parents' rights and a distraction to student education.”

In response, Premier David Eby delivered a strong rebuke.

“To come into this place and use the authority of his office, his new party, to find a small group of kids to leverage that, to make them feel less safe in our schools, less safe in our communities, to feed the fires of division in our province and bring a culture war to B.C., it is not welcome," said Eby.

"Shame on him. Choose another question.'

While the BC Conservative Party has long been dormant in the provinces political scene, receiving less than two percent of the vote in 2020, recent polling shows the more socially conservative party could threaten the BC United's official opposition status in 2024.

It remains to be seen if SOGI will be used a wedge issue during the coming election.