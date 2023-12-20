Drunk driver, 73, crashes into Creston, B.C. dollar store

Photo: RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges after his vehicle smashed into a dollar store in Creston, B.C.

Police say a local man, 73, was behind the wheel of a car that hit the store in the 1000 block of Northwest Blvd. on Dec. 18 at 11:05 a.m.

When RCMP arrived on the scene and began questioning the driver they became suspicious and ordered a sobriety test, which subsequently confirmed the driver was impaired by alcohol.

"At the time of this incident, there were numerous adults and children shopping inside the business. This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour by the driver. All possible charges have been levied against this individual, as will be the case for any driver being found impaired while operating a conveyance. Fines, additional costs and liabilities for these offences in British Columbia, are very costly. It is not worth the risk to public safety or to anyone’s livelihood, to drive while impaired," says Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk.

RCMP says the damage to the front of the store was significant but there were no injuries as a result of the collision.