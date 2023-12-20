Prince George RCMP needs help identifying assault suspects

Photo: Prince George RCMP

Prince George RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects from an assault that occurred in early November.

The assault happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

A man was outside of a building on the 1400 block of Seventh Avenue when he was hit in the head with a bat. The two suspects fled the area after the attack.

“We are hoping that someone will recognize the suspects in these photos. If anyone has information that pertains to this investigation, they can contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line,” states Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

The men are described as Indigenous, and at the time one was wearing a red hat and glasses, while the other was wearing a black hat and glasses.

The victim was treated at hospital for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries. This file remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this or any other criminal offence, please contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.