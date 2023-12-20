YVR airport expects more than half million travellers this week

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is anticipating its busiest travel week of the year with the winter holidays just around the corner.

According to YVR, around 69,028 daily passengers - for a total of 552,224 - are expected from Dec. 19 to 26.

Meanwhile, the airport is forecasting Dec. 22 to be the busiest day of the month with an estimated 74,534 passengers travelling through the airport.

The predicted traffic on Christmas and Boxing days are 64,627 and 68,364 travellers, respectively.

In 2019, the airport saw an average of 72,277 passengers daily for a total of 578,217 during the same period, which is four per cent higher than the predicted traffic in 2023.

Here are some tips from YVR that might make travelling a little less frustrating and a little more festive: