YVR airport expects more than half million travellers this week

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is anticipating its busiest travel week of the year with the winter holidays just around the corner.
According to YVR, around 69,028 daily passengers - for a total of 552,224 - are expected from Dec. 19 to 26.
Meanwhile, the airport is forecasting Dec. 22 to be the busiest day of the month with an estimated 74,534 passengers travelling through the airport.
The predicted traffic on Christmas and Boxing days are 64,627 and 68,364 travellers, respectively.
In 2019, the airport saw an average of 72,277 passengers daily for a total of 578,217 during the same period, which is four per cent higher than the predicted traffic in 2023.
Here are some tips from YVR that might make travelling a little less frustrating and a little more festive:
- Know the status of your flight before you go to the airport through your airline’s website or yvr.ca and consider online check-in.
- Reserve your spot in security screening with YVR EXPRESS up to 72 hours before your flight. YVR EXPRESS is available for those flying within Canada or to the U.S.
- Follow all Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) baggage requirements and avoid wrapping holiday gifts as they may need to be inspected.
- Arrive at least two hours in advance of domestic flights, and three hours in advance of U.S. and international flights. Travellers should also take into account factors such as inclement weather and traffic.
- Consider taking the Canada Line to YVR or pre-book your parking.
- Travellers heading to the U.S. can submit passport and customs declaration information through the secure Mobile Passport Control app in advance of their trip, and those returning from the U.S. or an international destination can use ArriveCAN to submit customs information and go through the Advance CBSA Declaration (ACD) Express Lanes.
- Those thinking of having a meal before their trip can order in advance using the YVR Order Now app.
- Shop for last-minute holiday gifts and consider reserving items at the duty-free shop for pickup before boarding.
- To pick up someone from the airport, use the cellphone waiting area, a complimentary 30-minute parking lot with free WiFi.
- YVR Guest Experience team members or Green Coat volunteers are stationed at information counters and throughout the terminal to help confused travellers.