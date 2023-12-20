First-degree murder charge laid in Ladner homicide

Photo: Glacier Media

A first-degree murder charge has been laid against a Delta woman following a suspected homicide in Ladner Monday night.

Delta Police said on Tuesday afternoon that 28-year-old Preety Teena Kaur Panesar was arrested in Ladner.

A familial relationship exists between Panesar and the deceased woman, who police are not releasing the name of at this time. Panesar is in custody and will make a first court appearance by video Tuesday afternoon with a likely in-person court appearance on Wednesday in Surrey Provincial Court.

Officers and the Delta Police Major Crimes Unit responded to a residence on 47A Ave. in Ladner around 5:10 p.m. on Monday night (Dec. 18).

Investigators were on scene all night and well into Tuesday and conclusively determined that the woman’s death was the result of homicide.

Police say that in consideration of the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings, no further details will be disclosed.

“The Delta Police Department extends sincere condolences to the Panesar family during this challenging period,” said A/Insp. James Sandberg, media spokesperson for the department in a statement to the Optimist.