Trans-Canada Highway reopens after incident east of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports the incident scene east of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

DriveBC reports the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke is expected to fully reopen at 11 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:06 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now open to single-lane, alternating traffic after being completely shut down east of Revelstoke.

The closure was caused by a vehicle incident between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to watch for traffic control in that area.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke this morning.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk.

The highway is closed in both directions over an 8.5-kilometre stretch.

No detour is available. Watch for traffic control on scene.

The details of the incident and any injuries involved are not known at this time.