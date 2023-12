Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke this morning.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk.

The highway is closed in both directions over an 8.5-kilometre stretch.

No detour is available. Watch for traffic control on scene.

The details of the incident and any injuries involved are not known at this time.