Woman accused of using forged documents to apply for nurse job

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with offenses including fraudulent personation and forgery after allegedly applying for a nursing job using forged documents.

The charges against Charrybelle Talaue follow an investigation by Central Saanich police.

Police said they were contacted by Island Health staff in early October after Talaue was alleged to have applied for a nursing position using suspicious documents.

Officers began to investigate the use of the documents and were told by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives that Talaue was not and has never been a registered nurse in the province.

“The ongoing collaboration and support from our partners, including Island Health, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives and Alberta Health greatly assisted us in this investigation,” said Central Saanich Deputy Police Chief Kevin Hackett.

Police believe Talaue has worked in other health-care jobs in B.C. and Alberta under a variety of aliases, including Charrybelle Perez Talaue, Charrybelle Talaue Baldesancho, Belle Talaue, Belle Marie, Charrybelle Baldesancho, Charie Talaue, Yves Anglehart, Belle Yves Talaue Anglehart and Charie Talaue.

She is facing three counts, including fraudulently personating Yves Anglehart at or near Sidney, and committing forgery at or near Sidney by making false documents such as a marriage certificate, Alberta personal-health card, certificate of Canadian citizenship and affidavit of name change with the intent of using them or acting upon them as genuine.

She is also charged with being at large despite an undertaking being issued.

Police said further charges are possible.

Anyone who recognizes Talaue or any of the aliases, or believes they have information that could be useful to investigators, is asked to contact Central Saanich police via email at [email protected].