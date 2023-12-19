Luxury brand Balenciaga opening large downtown Vancouver store

Photo: VIA Balenciaga has opened a new standalone shop in downtown Vancouver, B.C. on Alberni Street near Thurlow Street.

Balenciaga is opening its first standalone retail store in Vancouver.

The international luxury brand will welcome customers to its new space at 1095 Alberni St. in the city's downtown core. The storefront already has an extensive display of footwear, a selection of clothing, and a large painting in one of its windows.

Other high-end brands, such as Prada, Burberry, and Da Beers, surround the new Balenciaga location near Thurlow Street.

The brand's clothing, footwear, accessories, and jewelry are currently sold in the company's Holt Renfrew location, which is currently open seven days a week, typically between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Balenciaga opened its first Canadian location at 92 Yorkville Ave. in Toronto, Ont. in 2019.