IIO probes case of Port Alberni man found dead in car in Sproat Lake

Photo: RCMP Brian Watkins, 83, was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2023. His body was found two days later.

B.C.’s civilian police-oversight agency is seeking witnesses in connection with the death of an 83-year-old Port Alberni man whose body was found in his submerged car in Sproat Lake.

Brian Watkins, who had dementia, was reported missing Dec. 13 and found dead two days later in his car in Sproat Lake, near the 10700-block of Lakeshore Road.

The Independent Investigations Office, which looks into all police-related incidents linked to serious harm or death, said Port Alberni RCMP responded about 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 to a call expressing concern for the well-being of Watkins, who was driving a green Pontiac Sunfire.

An officer was reported to have located Watkins and talked to him about 8:40 p.m.

Police received another call about 10:25 p.m. because Watkins had not yet returned home, prompting them to search for him again.

The search ended with the discovery of Watkins’ car in the lake.

The IIO was notified soon after. The police watchdog said its investigation will look at details of Watkins’ contact with the officer and where he went afterward.

Anyone who saw a green Pontiac Sunfire between 8:45 p.m. Dec. 13 and noon Dec. 15 is asked to call the IIO Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or use the contact form at iiobc.ca.