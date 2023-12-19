Province fines Red Chris copper-gold mine $25K

Photo: Submitted. The Red Chris Porphry Copper Gold Mine 80 km south of Dease Lake began operating in 2015.

The failure of Newcrest Red Criss Mining Ltd., to install an electrified fence to keep grizzly bears and other wildlife off the site of its gold-copper mine in northeastern B.C. has resulted in the province fining the company $25,000.



The administrative penalty stems from a 2019 order from the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) to enclose the work camp around its full perimeter with the fence at the Red Chris Porphry Copper Gold Mine, located about 80 kilometres south of Dease Lake in northwest B.C.



The province says electric fencing helps prevent dangerous interactions between people and wildlife, particularly grizzly bears, a blue-listed species whose numbers are considered at-risk in British Columbia.



Project records show frequent grizzly bear activity in the area of the mine and at least two instances of human/bear interactions in or around the camp.



According to the EAO: “Multiple inspections of the project by EAO compliance and enforcement officers, going back as far as 2018, found repeated non-compliance with fencing requirements, including incomplete, not electrified or not operational fencing. The EAO has issued multiple warnings and orders.



The deficiencies were rectified after the EAO ordered Newcrest again in July 2023 to have functioning electric fencing in place around the entire workcamp perimeter within 30 days or the workcamp would be shut down. An additional administrative penalty has been recommended related to the ongoing non-compliance and subsequent 2023 order, but a decision is still pending.



“While urgent issues identified during inspections that pose an immediate risk are addressed right away through enforcement tools such as warnings and stop-work orders, project operators may also be subsequently subject to financial penalties.”



The company was purchased in November by Newmont Corporation.



The mine has been extracting ore since it opened in 2015.