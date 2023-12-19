Delta Police investigate woman's suspicious death

Photo: Shane MacKichan

There was a heavy police presence overnight in Ladner as officers responded to a suspicious death.

About 5:10 p.m., Delta Police were dispatched to a 47A Avenue residence in Ladner in relation to a suspicious circumstance involving a deceased woman.

Officers were expected to remain on scene throughout the night to investigate.

Major Crime detectives believe there is no risk to the public and can confirm that the death is not related to the BC gang conflict.

Police say it is early in the investigation and that more information will follow when it is available.