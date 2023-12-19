Highway 33 reopens overnight after multi-vehicle crash near Westbridge

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

DriveBC reports the multi-vehicle incident south of Westbridge on Highway 33 was cleared as of about 2:45 a.m.

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle incident between James Lake Rd and Hanson Rd (4 km south of Westbridge).

A detour is available via Highway 3 & Highway 97 (Osoyoos to Penticton).

Additional travel time approximately 45 minutes.

ORIGINAL: 7:40 p.m.

A mutli-vehicle crash has closed Highway 33 in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between James Lake Rd and Hanson Rd (4 km south of Westbridge).

The next update time is scheduled for Dec 18 at 10 p.m.