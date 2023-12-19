Province sues trucking company, driver over damage to Highway 3 from truck fire

Photo: Colin Dacre

The provincial government is suing a national trucking company and a Kelowna-based driver over a fire last year that allegedly damaged Highway 3.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Kelowna, the provincial government is suing Martin Brower Canada and driver Ly Trung Quach over a truck fire on Jan. 23, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges Quach was parked or driving the semi-truck on Highway 3 near Baitman Road, west of Moyie, B.C., when the trailer caught fire and burned to the ground.

The fire caused damage to the asphalt worth $20,292.82, according to the notice of civil claim.

“Quach failed to exercise the standard of care of a reasonable person in the circumstances of the fire,” says the lawsuit, which also alleges the truck’s owner Martin Brower Canada failed to maintain the truck in a safe operating condition.

The lawsuit alleges Martin Brower Canada is vicariously liable for Quach and as the owner of the truck.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court. The defendants have not yet filed responses.