'Backfired': Christmas house in Sooke gets outpouring of support after nasty Grinch letter

A B.C. family is receiving an outpouring of support after sharing a nasty and rude letter that was sent to them about their Christmas house decorations.

Cheryl Dinse went to her mailbox and found the anonymous letter on Dec. 13.

“When I opened it up, I kind of was shocked at first,” she said. “A little bit fearful that somebody is angry at me.”

The letter was unsigned and read “Why don’t you give our neighbourhood a break. Haven’t you heard that less is more? Your house is the joke of the neighbourhood. It looks more like Santa’s whorehouse or a Christmas abortion. Tone it down a bit!”

Now, people across Canada are wrapping their arms around Dinse and telling her how much they love her decorations.

“There are a lot of people that have now personally contacted me,” she says.

Not only are people reaching out to her directly, she’s had another letter sent to her.

“A card was slipped under the gate and there was a little note put on our fence thanking us for the beautiful decorations,” she says. “I thought it was so nice.”

Another stranger had her wife drop off a bottle of wine and a bunch of chocolates. Meanwhile, a group of women brought her a Starbucks gift card and another group came to sing Christmas carols outside the house on Firwood Place.

Dinse is focusing on the positive now and thinks the person who sent the rude letter might think it "backfired" on them.

“To walk past now, they’re probably grumbling under their breath,” she says.

Decorating the house for the holidays is helping Dinse cope with the loss of her son, who died in September.

“My thoughts haven't been focused on losing my son, so it's been really helpful,” she says.

Every year, for the last 12 years, they’ve decorated their house for the holidays. But never have they been so busy since the Grinch letter.

"I couldn't even get out there and have a moment. The cars were going by, like every 10 seconds, and stopping in front of the house,” she says, noting people are stopping to take photographs.