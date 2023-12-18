BC NDP hold comfortable lead as right-of-centre vote splits: poll

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

British Columbians are overwhelmingly unhappy with how the provincial government is handling housing affordability, inflation and the healthcare system.

But a recent poll from Angus Reid shows if an election was held today, the BC NDP would be returned to power in a landslide.

Of poll respondents, few believe the government has performed well on healthcare (26%), inflation (14%) or housing affordability (14%); the top three issues cited by voters.

The poll found 42 per cent of voters would support the BC NDP if an election were held, while 25 per cent would vote for the surging Conservative Party of BC. One-in-five would support BC United (20 per cent), and 12 per cent would vote for the BC Greens.

“Combined, the two right-leaning parties in B.C. would be statistically tied with the BC NDP,” says the survey results. “This is perhaps why there have been overtures in recent weeks between the two parties on potential cooperation heading into a fall election.”

With the provincial government getting increasingly involved on the housing file through measures increasing zoning densities near transit, the poll asked what voters felt about provincial influence on housing decisions.

In the BC Interior, 61% feel housing should be a local issue, a number that drops to 39% in Metro Vancouver.

Photo: Angus Reid Institute