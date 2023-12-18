Police respond to dispute over 'straight pride' sticker in Kootenays

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Police in the Kootenays were called last week to break up a dispute over a "straight pride" sticker.

An RCMP news release says an officer was called on Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a Krestova woman, 36, who attempted to place a straight pride sticker inside a window of a business in downtown Trail.

The building owner did not allow the woman to put up the sticker.

Police say an officer contacted the woman about the incident as it was reported to the police as a hate crime.

The officer informed her that while it did not meet the Criminal Code definition of a hate crime, local businesses and the community strongly support the LGBTQ+ pride movement.

Police say the woman was upset that her sticker was not allowed in the window of the business and believed that she had been discriminated against.

The officer informed her that heterosexual white people are not a historically disenfranchised group, and it wasn’t possible to be discriminated against in this way as she claimed.

"It is the job of heterosexual white people to tell other heterosexual white people when they are being racist, sexist, and discriminatory against minority groups," said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich in a news release.