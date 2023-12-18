Kootenay man charged after alleged assault, vehicle crash

Photo: RCMP

A Kootenay man may think twice next time before fleeing the scene of a car crash.

RCMP say they were called on Dec. 12 at 12:43 a.m. to a single motor vehicle incident in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue in Trail, B.C.

Police say two people in the vehicle allegedly ran away after the crash.

Officers tracked down the two occupants, a 42-year-old Trail man and a 24-year-old Trail woman, a short distance away from the scene. Police say the man was believed to be travelling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before the crash.

The officer also discovered that the man had allegedly assaulted and threatened the 24 year-old woman during the incident.

Officers arrested the man who has since been released on bail. He makes his next court appearance on Jan. 4, 2024 in Rossland.

Nathan Gordon 42, is facing the following charges: