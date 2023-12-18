Police investigate Prince George, B.C. stabbing

Photo: Hanna Petersen. Police answering an unrelated call blocks away found a stab-would victim in the 2100-block of Norwood Street early Monday morning.

An early-morning stabbing Monday in a residential Prince George neighbourhood resulted in one victim being taken to hospital suffering from multiple significant stab wounds.

Prince George RCMP responding to an unrelated call several blocks from the crime scene found the victim at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“With the help of a Police Dog Services team, police officers were able to locate the scene of the assault at a unit on the 2100-block of Norwood Street,” said Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Multiple persons were located inside the unit and one person was arrested on an unrelated, outstanding arrest warrant. Investigators are asking if anyone in the area saw any suspicious activity between prior to police receiving the 9-1-1 call at 4:30 a.m., they call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line to speak with police.”

Police officers will remain at the scene for the rest of the day while they conduct their investigation.

Call 250-561-3300 if you have any information about the stabbing.

You can also contact police anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1( 800) 222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca. If your information leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.