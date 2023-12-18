B.C. police seize kilos of drugs, $444K in currency

Metro Vancouver police seizures of multiple kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs as well as $444,000 in currency has led to the arrests of three men with one charged so far.
The seizures and charges came after a year-long investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) Anti-Trafficking Task Force.
B.C. police worked with Manitoba counterparts starting in 2021 on what is believed to be a B.C.-based, trans-Canada trafficking operation.
“This investigation led to the disruption of an alleged cross-Canada drug trafficking operation that took drugs and firearms off our streets preventing the potential harm they cause to our communities,” said Supt. Kevin O’Donnell, CFSEU-BC’s deputy operations officer.
Police executed warrants Aug. 17 and 24 and seized:
• 1.1 kg of fentanyl plus 1713 pills containing fentanyl;
• 3.6 kg of methamphetamine;
• 2.5 kg of cocaine;
• 1 kg of MDMA;
• two kg of MDA;
• 407 tabs of LSD;
• 350 grams of psilocybin;
• 1.6 kg of benzodiazepine;
• 8.1 kg of phenacetin;
• Other small amounts of ketamine and marijuana;
• 17.5 kg in cutting agents;
• about $250,000 in cash;
• crypto currency believed to be valued at $194,000 at the time it was seized;
• 26 firearms, including four restricted hand guns, prohibited magazines and ammunition;
• various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia; score sheets, drug packaging and mixing;
• paraphernalia, cellphones and computer flash drives; and,
• four vehicles
As a result of the investigation and seizures, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Dec. 13 approved charges against Alexander Demetrios Fasogiannis, 34, of Coquitlam.
• two counts of trafficking a controlled substance for fentanyl and methamphetamine;
• two counts of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and methamphetamine;
• one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun;
• one count of unauthorized possession of an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun, with accessible ammunition;
• one count of unlawful storage of a firearm;
• one count of unlawfully possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun; and,
• one count of unlawfully possessing a prohibited device, specifically an over capacity magazine.
A summons has been issued for Fasogiannis to make a first court appearance on Jan. 8.