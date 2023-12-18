B.C. police seize kilos of drugs, $444K in currency

Photo: CFSEU Police seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine in an alleged national drug trafficking operation

Metro Vancouver police seizures of multiple kilograms of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs as well as $444,000 in currency has led to the arrests of three men with one charged so far.

The seizures and charges came after a year-long investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) Anti-Trafficking Task Force.

B.C. police worked with Manitoba counterparts starting in 2021 on what is believed to be a B.C.-based, trans-Canada trafficking operation.

“This investigation led to the disruption of an alleged cross-Canada drug trafficking operation that took drugs and firearms off our streets preventing the potential harm they cause to our communities,” said Supt. Kevin O’Donnell, CFSEU-BC’s deputy operations officer.

Police executed warrants Aug. 17 and 24 and seized:

• 1.1 kg of fentanyl plus 1713 pills containing fentanyl;

• 3.6 kg of methamphetamine;

• 2.5 kg of cocaine;

• 1 kg of MDMA;

• two kg of MDA;

• 407 tabs of LSD;

• 350 grams of psilocybin;

• 1.6 kg of benzodiazepine;

• 8.1 kg of phenacetin;

• Other small amounts of ketamine and marijuana;

• 17.5 kg in cutting agents;

• about $250,000 in cash;

• crypto currency believed to be valued at $194,000 at the time it was seized;

• 26 firearms, including four restricted hand guns, prohibited magazines and ammunition;

• various drug trafficking items and paraphernalia; score sheets, drug packaging and mixing;

• paraphernalia, cellphones and computer flash drives; and,

• four vehicles

As a result of the investigation and seizures, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada Dec. 13 approved charges against Alexander Demetrios Fasogiannis, 34, of Coquitlam.

• two counts of trafficking a controlled substance for fentanyl and methamphetamine;

• two counts of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and methamphetamine;

• one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun;

• one count of unauthorized possession of an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun, with accessible ammunition;

• one count of unlawful storage of a firearm;

• one count of unlawfully possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm, specifically a Glock 21 handgun; and,

• one count of unlawfully possessing a prohibited device, specifically an over capacity magazine.

A summons has been issued for Fasogiannis to make a first court appearance on Jan. 8.