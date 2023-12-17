Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed along Highway 22

Photo: Google Maps The collision occurred south of Castlegar around 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2023.

The BC Highway Patrol and Castlegar RCMP are investigating a pedestrian fatality.

A 36-year-old man from Trail died when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Highway 22 south of Castlegar. It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

RCMP say the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. However, investigators are still gathering evidence.

Highway 22 was closed for a number of hours near Blueberry Creek on Friday morning.

??REMINDER - #BCHwy22 The highway is CLOSED in both directions between 201st Ave and Trowelex Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Drive with caution in the area. #BlueberryCreek #Castlegar



??For more info:https://t.co/iWjkgLDiXp pic.twitter.com/Qp3LyyZKE9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 15, 2023

Anyone who might have witnessed the deadly collision or who might have dashcam footage or may have observed the pedestrian on the highway prior to the collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol-Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2023-6264.