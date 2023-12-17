225149
225952
BC  

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed along Highway 22

Pedestrian killed along hwy

- | Story: 463065

The BC Highway Patrol and Castlegar RCMP are investigating a pedestrian fatality.

A 36-year-old man from Trail died when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Highway 22 south of Castlegar. It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

RCMP say the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. However, investigators are still gathering evidence.

Highway 22 was closed for a number of hours near Blueberry Creek on Friday morning.

Anyone who might have witnessed the deadly collision or who might have dashcam footage or may have observed the pedestrian on the highway prior to the collision is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol-Nelson at 250-354-5180 and refer to file number 2023-6264.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News