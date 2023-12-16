Highway 1 near Glacier National Park reopens after semi-truck crash

Photo: Contributed A semi truck crash has closed Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden Saturday afternoon

UPDATE: 4:13 P.M.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 1 is now open in both directions west of Glacier National Park following an earlier vehicle incident on Saturday.

Travellers are advised to continue to expect delays as the congestion clears.

UPDATE: 2:15 P.M.

Highway 1 remains closed on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle crash spans both lanes.

DriveBC expects an update in the next hour.

ORIGINAL: 12:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a vehicle incident has blocked traffic in both lanes of Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke early Saturday afternoon

The TransCanada Highway is being held up near Twins Snowshed, which is two km west of the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

An assessment in progress and Drive BC said their next update time is expected at 2:30 p.m.