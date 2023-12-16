Hudson's Hope man fined $10,000 for killing a bull moose during a closed season and hunting without consideration for the lives and safety of others

Photo: BCCOS Facebook page

A Hudson’s Hope man received a $10,000 penalty and three-year hunting ban for the unlawful killing of a bull moose and dangerous hunting practices.

According to the BC Conservation Service, in September 2020, an individual shot a bull moose as it was crossing a road near Dawson Creek, as a motorist was driving nearby.

The motorist, who reported the incident, witnessed the individual injure the moose and then use the firearm to kill the animal as it lay on the side of the road.

The motorist, who was in their vehicle in the middle of the road at the time, was not injured.

Rory Friesen was sentenced in Dawson Creek Provincial Court for killing a bull moose during a closed season and hunting without consideration for the lives and safety of others, both violations under the Wildlife Act.

Friesen is also prohibited from accompanying hunters anywhere in BC for three years.

The COS hopes this penalty will deter others from similar activity.

The majority of the penalty will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation