Suit against Vancouver’s East Side Games dismissed

Photo: Rob Kruyt. Vancouver video game developer East Side Games had previously agreed to buy Oregon company that later sued.

A lawsuit brought against Vancouver game developer, East Side Games (TSX:EAGR), by Portland-based Truly Social Games LLC, has been dismissed, East Side Games says in a news release.



The suit was brought against Leaf Mobile, Inc. – now East Side Games -- in October 2022. In a press release in December 2022, Truly Social Games (TSG) alleged that “LEAF intended to use TSG to develop games, subsequently refused to pay TSG the amounts owed under the agreement and fraudulently misappropriated games that TSG created for LEAF's own benefit.”



In 2021, LEAF Mobile had signed a letter of intent to buy Truly Social.



The United States District Court of Oregon dismissed Truly Social's suit against LEAF-East Side Games on Dec. 11, East Side Games announced in a news release today.



“The dismissal of this lawsuit underscores the baseless accusations of Truly Social Games regarding the integrity and professionalism of East Side Games Group,” East Side Games says in the release.



"We are pleased with the court's decision to dismiss,” said East Side Games CEO Jason Bailey. “This outcome validates our unwavering dedication to ethical business practices and our commitment to resolving legal matters transparently and justly.”



[email protected]



twitter.com/nbennett_biv