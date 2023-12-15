Vancouver General Hospital closes building following fire

Photo: Photo via Google Maps. The VGH fire has forced the closure of the Gordon and LeslieÂ Diamond Health Care Centre in Vancouver, B.C. starting on Friday, December 15, 2023.

A fire that broke out at Vancouver General Hospital has forced the closure of one of its buildings.

Hospital staff and the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a fire in the Gordon and Leslie Diamond Health Care Centre at VGH early Friday, Dec.15 morning, according to a Vancouver Coastal Health press release.

The facility was evacuated and crews quickly extinguished a fire in the lobby of the building. There was limited damage from smoke and water.

VFRS has launched an investigation into the cause of the VGH fire.

As repairs are made, the Diamond Health Care Centre will stay closed until Monday, Dec. 18.

VCH says that Impacted patients will be contacted to reschedule appointments and can reach out with questions or concerns to 604-875-4111.