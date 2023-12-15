RCMP investigating two vehicle fatalities

Photo: Hanna Petersen. A close-up image of a Prince George RCMP vehicle.

Prince George RCMP are currently investigating two motor vehicle incidents that each resulted in a fatality over the course of this past week.

The first incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 11, when two vehicles collided near Barney Creek Road and Highway 97 North. One of the drivers in the incident was air-lifted to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Unfortunately, the lone occupant of the second vehicle did not survive the incident. The B.C. Coroner Service has taken over this investigation.

The second incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 5 p.m., near Kenworth Road on Highway 97 North.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling northbound on the highway. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Criminality is not suspected in either incident.

“Our condolences go out to the families of the victims in both of these investigations,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, Media Relations Officer for the Prince George RCMP.

“It is never easy to lose a family member, but at this time of year the loss can be felt so much more deeply. Our Victim Services Unit will be working with the families to offer any needed support.”