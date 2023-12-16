Grand Forks Fire Chief turns himself in following arrest warrant over civil lawsuit

Photo: City of Grand Forks Grand Forks Fire Chief James (Jim) Runciman

A civil lawsuit led to an arrest warrant being issued for the fire chief of Grand Forks back in October, and he's now turned himself in to the authorities.

Prior to becoming Fire Chief and Manager of Emergency Services of Grand Forks, James (Jim) Runciman operated Kokanee Peaks Interior Inc. out of Nelson. The company has now been sued for allegedly not completing contracted and paid-for work, leaving an elderly couple without a kitchen, while Runciman is facing a separate lawsuit for failing to fully pay for the company from its previous owner.

According to a Grand Forks Gazette article, Runciman came out of retirement in January 2022 to head the city's fire department, telling the newspaper that “fire is in the blood.” But he was leaving behind what appears to be an unsuccessful stint as a contractor.

Jodi and Trevor Rawson, 63 and 75 respectively, hired Runciman and his company Kokanee Peaks Interior Inc. for a kitchen remodel of their home in Trail back in 2021. The couple has now sued him for allegedly not completing the work, seeking more than $33,000 in purchased materials, labour, deficiencies and damages for stress and injuries suffered while trying to complete the work themselves.

After not responding to the civil suit over many months, a judge issued a default judgement order in the couple's favour back in June of this year. Runciman, who appears to remain as the Grand Forks fire chief, continued to not respond to the civil matter and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 11.

According to Jodi, Runciman turned himself in to the courts in Kelowna on Friday. It's not clear why it took more than two months for an arrest warrant to be executed against the city's fire chief.

Since turning himself in, a default hearing has been scheduled in Rossland court for Jan. 11, 2024, where a judge is expected to enforce payment. Jodi says she's hopeful she'll be able to put the whole ordeal behind her after that date, but she's not holding her breath.

In their notice of civil claim, the Rawsons claim they signed a contract with Kokanee Peaks on Feb. 16, 2021 to remodel their kitchen, but work wasn't started until the end of May. Jodi says after paying about 90% of the agreed upon price, only about 25% of the work was completed when Runciman stopped showing up in the summer of 2021.

“After several conversations with Jim, he promised we would have a kitchen to use by Christmas. This did not happen,” the Rawsons say in their suit. “In January of 2022 I reached out to Kokanee Peaks Interiors several times and we realized the contractor had abandoned the contract and left us with unfinished projects to which we contracted them to do.”

Jodi tells Castanet they were left for close to two years without a useable kitchen.

“I asked and begged and begged and begged for a year,” Jodi said. “We're elderly. We had saved for many many years to be able to do this ... Losing that money hurt. It still hurts. We live on a very limited pension and it's tough.”

After living with a torn-apart kitchen, the couple decided to try and complete the project on their own, with some help from their son.

“We had to do it ourselves, we had no more money to do it. The $5,000 that I hadn't paid [Runciman] yet ... we used that to pay for the supplies we needed,” Jodi said.

“Exactly a year ago, we were just going to put the eavestrough up and Trevor was on the roof, he's 75, and he fell off the roof. He broke his back, his hips, his femur, ribs and was in a hell of a state. I didn't know if he was going to live or die.

“This made me so mad. I thought, 'you son of a bitch, we wouldn't be in this jam if you had done what you agreed to do.' So that's why I went after him, because at the time I thought my husband was going to die.”

Trevor was hospitalized for 11 days. Upon his return home, Jodi fell ill as she tried to take care of her recovering husband. She eventually required heart surgery this past August, when she had a heart valve replaced.

“He put a lot of stress on us,” Jodi says.

She posted about her problems with Runciman and Kokanee Peaks on Facebook, and she says 21 people reached out to her with their own “horror stories” about the company. When she posted on Facebook that Runciman was now the fire chief in Grand Forks, she says Runciman reached out to her and told her she had no right to tell people about his new job.

She says she probably wouldn't have gone through with filing the lawsuit if she had been the only one who had been allegedly ripped off.

“He's had every opportunity to talk to us. I'm not unreasonable,” Jodi says. “I asked him probably no less than 30 times – 'Jim, can we work this out?' 'Jim, can you talk to me?' 'Jim, I need to see you face-to-face.' 'Jim, where are you?' I gave him every opportunity.”

Castanet reached out to Runciman for comment on the allegations against him and to the City of Grand Forks for more information about Runciman's employment status. Neither responded to Castanet's request for comment by publication time.

An online profile for Kokanee Peaks Interiors claims Runciman has "35-plus years professional experience in Home Building and Renovation."

The Rawsons aren't the only people Runciman is dealing with in court. The former owner of Kokanee Peaks Interiors, Thomas Purdey, filed a suit against Runciman on Dec. 8, 2023, claiming Runciman never fully paid him for the company that was sold to him on Dec. 10, 2020.

Purdey claims Runciman agreed to pay him $10,000 up front, followed by $30,000 in labour towards a new home for Purdey, along with two annual instalments of $10,000 paid on the first and second anniversary of the sale.

“Mr. Runciman breached the Agreement by failing to provide Mr. Purdey with the labour and the Instalment Payments as agreed or at all,” Purdey claims.

Jodi, meanwhile, says the past two years have been extremely deflating for the two of them.

“We thought we could trust him,” she said. “It's been a really scrambled couple of years, it's deflated us, it's taken our spirits.”