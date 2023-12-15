Investigation continues into targeted North Delta shooting

Photo: Shane MacKichan Photo. Delta Police responded at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 14 to the shooting in the 11100 block of 82nd Ave. Shortly after the shooting, Surrey RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle on fire.

One person remains is in hospital in critical condition following a targeted shooting in North Delta Thursday night.

Delta Police responded at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 14 to the shooting in the 11100 block of 82nd Ave.

Shortly after the shooting, Surrey RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle on fire.

“Delta Police investigators believe the burning vehicle is associated with the Delta shooting and have since assumed this investigation from the Surrey RCMP,” said Acting Insp. James Sandberg, media spokesperson for Delta Police. “The recovery of a burning vehicle following a shooting is a hallmark of the recent spate of violence involving the ongoing B.C. Gang Conflict.

“Naturally, community members become concerned any time a shooting or other significant violence occurs in their neighbourhood – this incident is no different. Delta Police would like to assure the public that this shooting was targeted due to those involved being associated with the current B.C. Gang Conflict. In addition, currently, this shooting has no direct links to other recently publicized investigations involving violence which have occurred in the lower mainland in the last couple of weeks.”

Sandberg said shootings are inherently dangerous to the public.

“Open-air shootings, which can occur at any time during the day, have significant potential consequences to the general public whether in a residential neighbourhood, shopping centre or other public space,” he said. “The risks whereby the public can become unintended victims of gang violence cannot be understated.

“Gang violence is precipitated primarily by the lucrative illicit drug trade. Despite historical, current, and future law enforcement projects targeting those involved in gangs and the illicit drug trade, problems persist with the ongoing gang violence due in part to the recruitment of primarily young people into the lifestyle on the promise of wealth and notoriety.”

He said the DPD remains committed to community safety and well-being and will be investigating this incident to hold accountable the people responsible for this shooting.

Any information can be shared with the investigative team directly at 604-946-4411, via email at [email protected] or to remain anonymous, through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.