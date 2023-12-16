RED Mountain Resort owners partner with developer to add more housing

Photo: Contributed

RED Mountain Resort is ready to grow.

Following the success of The Crescent in 2022, the group that runs the resort has teamed up with a pair of Vancouver developers to launch RED Mountain Homes. It will feature a collection of neighbourhoods at and around the base of the resort, which is located near Rossland.

“Our investment group acquired the resort in 2004, and since then we have operated independently without partners,” Red Mountain Ventures Limited Partnership chairman and CEO Howard Katkov said in a press release. “When I met David and Chris Evans, I immediately felt confident that their vast real estate development experience, combined with the love of the alpine that they share with their families, was a perfect fit for our RED Mountain family.”

RED Mountain Homes will consist of two neighbourhoods: The Daly and The Glades. The Daly is named after Mrs. Daly, the patroness of the Rossland Ladies’ Hockey team that went undefeated from 1900 to 1918. The Glades, meanwhile, celebrates the famous tree skiing found at RED Mountain.

The Daly will be a six-storey building consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. It will also feature year-round indoor and outdoor amenities, including a gym and movement studio, dry sauna, pool, hot tub, and barbecue grill deck with a fire pit. The Glades will have three-, four- and five-bedroom side-by-side townhomes tucked into the trees, a short walk from the RED Mountain base, with a ski-in trail off the Lower War Eagle run.

“I was amazed to find a top 10 North America mountain resort with an old-school spirit,” developer David Evans said. “The skiing is epic, the people are warm and inviting, and it seemed almost trapped in time. When we met Howard, we knew the opportunity was one in a million.”

Like all neighbourhoods by RED Mountain Homes, The Daly and The Glades offer flexible ownership avenues. Homeowners will have the choice to be full-time or part-time residents, and when not in residence they will have the option to participate in a variety of nightly rental programs.