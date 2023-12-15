Assault charge for RCMP sergeant over alleged incident at Coquitlam, B.C., detachment

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C.

An RCMP officer has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in the Coquitlam, British Columbia, detachment a year ago.

The BC Prosecution Service says in a release that Sgt. Antonio Guerrero Jr. is facing one count of assault after the charge was approved on Thursday.

The release says the charge stems from an alleged incident at the Coquitlam detachment that happened between Dec. 14 and 15, 2022.

No additional details have been released by the prosecution service because the matter is before the court.

Guerrero's first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17 at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

An assault charge may carry a jail term of no more than five years.