Capilano University to research climate change impacts with $1.5M grant

Photo: . Capilano University in North Vancouver will lead research into climate change with the help of an NSERC grant.

North Vancouver’s Capilano University is poised to lead the way on important research into the impacts of climate change with a $1.5 million grant.

CapU announced this week it has been awarded the $1.5 million Mobilize grant by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

The grant will help students and faculty pursue research on climate action in both the public and private sectors.

The grant will also support the development of a new Centre for Interdisciplinary Research on Sustainability at CapU, according to a statement by the university, that will focus on themes including sustainable tourism, biodiversity and how to promote the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in community and business practices.

NSERC, Canada’s major federal agency responsible for funding natural sciences and engineering research, works with universities, colleges, businesses and not-for-profits to promote discovery and innovation.