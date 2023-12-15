Section of Courtenay retaining wall along river at risk of collapse: city

Photo: City of Courtenay

Courtenay officials are monitoring a retaining wall on the Courtenay River, saying a section along Anderton Avenue is at risk of collapse in the event of flooding or an earthquake.

The area of greatest risk along the 260-metre wall on the west side of the river is a 50-metre section below an unoccupied hostel and the 10-unit Anderson Arms apartment building next to the 5th Street Bridge.

Building owners and residents have been notified and the city said it is installing warning signs, but there are no immediate evacuation orders, nor an immediate timeline for repairs or replacement.

“Staff are working to determine best path forward for the impacted properties and expect to have more information for residents and property owners in the near future,” the city said in a notice this week.

The city made repairs to the 50-metre section in 2016 and recently noticed more movement in the piles.

“Failure may be a gradual slide toward the river, or a rapid collapse caused by a flood or seismic event,” said the city.

The Anderton Avenue retaining wall protects the banks from river flows, but backfill behind the wall has been sinking toward the river. “This is a concern because buildings can only withstand a certain amount of movement before they become unsafe to occupy,” according to Courtenay’s engineering department.

The risk of failure is much lower behind the 210-metre concrete section of the Anderton Avenue wall and the sewage lift station and Riverside Park behind it, according to the city.

The foundation of the 5th Street Bridge is not at risk, but the city said debris could damage the bridge if a rapid collapse of the pile wall were to occur.