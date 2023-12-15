Passenger ejected in fatal collision on Surrey street

Photo: Glacier Media

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Surrey RCMP say what initially was believed to be a fatal pedestrian collision was actually a case of the deceased being ejected from the vehicle.

The incident happened about 2:40 a.m. on the 7300 block of 138th Street.

One person was declared deceased on scene and an additional person was transported to hospital with serious injuries, police say.



"Based on initial observations and the report received by police, the deceased person was believed to have been a pedestrian. Through further investigation, it has been determined that the deceased person was actually a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle," RCMP said Friday afternoon.



Road closure remain in effect on 138th Street between 74th Avenue and 72A Avenue as investigators are on scene, working to gather evidence and determine all the circumstances that lead to this fatality.

ORIGINAL: 6:05 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Surrey overnight.

Surrey RCMP report a section of 138th Street is shut down as they investigate the fatal collision.



At 2:39 a.m., police responded to the scene of the motor vehicle collision on the 7300 block of 138th Street.

Firefighters and paramedics also attended, but despite their efforts, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist the investigation.



Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as 138th is closed between 74th Avenue and 72A Avenue.



Investigators are collecting statements and canvassing for video. Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-204342.