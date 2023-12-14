'Catastrophic mechanical and structural damage': Kitsilano Pool has sprung a massive leak

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. Kitsilano Pool is leaking an estimated 30,000 litres of water an hour according to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

Kitsilano Pool has sprung a leak, and it's a big one.

An estimated 30,000 litres of pool water an hour spill out when it's operational, according to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation; the pool closed for the season Sept. 4.

An exact cause for the leak is not known, but the investigation so far has shown "multiple instances of pipe shearing and breakage" states a report to the board.

"This damage is due to catastrophic mechanical and structural damage to the pool basin, the pool structure, and perimeter drains sustained during weather events from November 2021 and January 2022, including a combined storm surge and king tide which caused significant damage to the infrastructure," a parks board spokesperson tells V.I.A.

The pool holds 5,905,240 litres when full.

Where the water is going is also not clear, although it appears some of it is going into the ocean. While the water is sanitized for pool users, de-chlorination tablets are added during the pool's operational months to essentially remove the chlorine.

As things stand now, it's uncertain whether the parks board will resume pool operations in the new year.

"Technical specialists have come to the conclusion that the pool will not be reliably operational going forward," states the spokesperson. "This will mean possible impacts for our 2024 outdoor pool season."

No repairs are currently scheduled at the iconic pool.

In a report to the parks board on Monday, Dec. 11, staff explained the situation to commissioners. In a PowerPoint presentation about the pool, they noted it was aging, and had been around for more than 50 years, well past its "expected useful life." Along with the leak in the pipes, some concrete slabs in the pool are cracked.

Other issues in and around the pool include the fact it's located on a coastal floodplain, the damage from recent storms, and the damaged Kitsilano Showboat.

The next step is a feasibility study to evaluate what it will take to save the pool, and how much it may cost the city to do so. First, the city needs to approve funding for the feasibility study.