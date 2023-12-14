West Vancouver police seek answers in possible needle attack at Park Royal

Photo: West Vancouver Police Department West Vancouver police say a man may have been pricked with a needle in the Park Royal shopping centre on Dec. 7, 2023. They are looking for this person of interest.

West Vancouver police are looking for tips following a “strange incident” at Park Royal shopping centre on Dec. 7, in which a shopper fell ill after possibly being pricked with a needle by a stranger.

Investigators say the incident, which was captured on surveillance cameras, happened on Dec. 7. Video shows the victim standing next to a pillar when an unknown man squeezes by and make’s contact with the victim’s arm.

The next day, the man’s arm became red and sore and he went to see a doctor, who raised concerns he’d been pricked with a needle.

“Because they don’t know what may have been on that or in that needle, or what exactly he was poked with, he has to take a bit of a cocktail of medications and get regular blood tests,” said Sgt. Mark McLean, West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson.

McLean said it appears from the video that victim was followed briefly before the incident and that it appears to have been deliberate.

Although it may be the kind of thing that happens in spy novels, McLean said that isn’t how investigators are seeing it, and they don’t believe the victim was targeted for anything specific.

“I don’t think we believe that it’s anything to do with like a high-level assassination attempt or something like that,” McLean said. “Obviously we’re open to anything. We’re more concerned that that this is potentially like a random act of violence.”

McLean said it’s possible there is an innocent explanation for what happened, but for now, it is being treated as an assault investigation. In any case, they want to find the person responsible, as the victim deserves to have his mind put at ease, McLean said.

“At this point, we just want to speak to this person and find out exactly what their intent was at the time, and what kind of risk that the victim has been exposed to here,” he said.

The man in the video is described as olive skinned with a thin build. He was wearing glasses, a black and blue jacket, blue jeans, black and white running shoes, and carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone recognizing the male in the surveillance images is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300 and quote file No. 23-15633.