B.C. announces more than $80M funding to protect salmon population

Photo: Unsplash

More than $80 million from the B.C. government will support 58 projects to help protect the salmon population in the province.

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard Diane Lebouthillier was joined by B.C. Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship Nathan Cullen in Richmond on Thursday morning to announce the project recipients at Steveston Harbour.

Projects receiving the funding of $86,119,340 not only aim to protect salmon habitats but also the long-term environmental and economic sustainability of the fish and seafood sector.

Among the 58 projects benefiting from the funding include:



The Scw'exmx Tribal Council, which is receiving $5.30 million for the post-flood support for fish and habitat recovery in the Nicola Watershed project



UBC, which is getting $1.8 million to assess stormwater contaminants in salmon-bearing streams



The Pacific Salmon Foundation, which will receive $2.4 million for the salmon recovery-advancing, planning and action project



"The project recipients being highlighted today are making significant progress in preserving and restoring salmon habitat while also providing long-term, sustainable fisheries," said Lebouthillier.

"The British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund continues to be a successful contribution program that utilizes innovative techniques to safeguard the future of Pacific salmon and other priority fish stocks for years to come.”

The projects announced were jointly funded through Canada's Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and the Province of B.C. through the second phase of the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF).

Since 2019, the BCSRIF has provided funds to 155 projects to rebuild the wild Pacific salmon stocks and help the province's fish and seafood sector.