Burnaby RCMP bust two more Amazon drivers for alleged package thefts

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

Police in Burnaby have busted two more Amazon drivers for allegedly stealing goods they were supposed to deliver.

An RCMP investigation in September into a 28-year-old Vancouver man allegedly selling goods on Facebook Marketplace that he should have delivered during his work as an Amazon delivery driver turned up 32 packages worth about $2,200 at his apartment.

The man was arrested and released pending charges.

Since then, police have arrested two more Amazon drivers for similar alleged offences in November, according to a Burnaby RCMP news release Thursday.

Amazon's Burnaby distribution centre contacted Burnaby RCMP on Nov. 16 to report another driver suspected of stealing packages, the release said.

That driver, a 26-year-old Surrey man, now faces six counts of theft after police searched his residence on Nov. 22.

Burnaby RCMP got a third report from Amazon on Nov. 28.

In that case, a 25-year-old Vancouver man was arrested and released after his residence was searched on Nov. 29.

He faces three theft charges, according to police.

Investigations into the incidents are still underway, but police say there's nothing at this time to indicate they are linked.

In each case, Burnaby RCMP said Amazon proactively identified the possible thefts and contacted police.

The stolen items included everything from a $627 men’s watch to a $35 Apple AirTag, according to police.

"It is unusual to see these types of thefts, let alone a pattern of separate incidents, as safeguards and security measures put in place by these types of businesses are often an effective deterrent," Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release. "In all three of these cases, information gathered by Amazon was key in the investigation and the recovery of the goods."